Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 955,396 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $10,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.33. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

