Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 11,141 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 730,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

In related news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

