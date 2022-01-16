Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 7,037 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

