Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 31,437 Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

NYSE COOK opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69. Traeger Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

