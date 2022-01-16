Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.35. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

