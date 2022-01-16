Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,919.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $420.48 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $353.82 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

