Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TELDF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.