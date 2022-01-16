Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telefónica by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 963,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,221. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.