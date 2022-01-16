Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of TDS opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.