Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

TLSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.