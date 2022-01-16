Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Tencent stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. 5,770,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,277. Tencent has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $582.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Tencent had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

