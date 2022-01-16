TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.79. 379,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 221,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

