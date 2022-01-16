Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report sales of $58.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the lowest is $58.12 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $220.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

TRNO stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 522,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,723,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,974,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

