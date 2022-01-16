Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

