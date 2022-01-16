Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.29. 634,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

