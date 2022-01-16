Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. 634,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

