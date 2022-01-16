TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$153.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$153.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TFI International to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$126.28.

TFII opened at C$121.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$64.76 and a 12-month high of C$148.63.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

