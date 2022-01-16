The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 35,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $10,414,230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 288.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

