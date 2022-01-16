The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.03

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$98.03 and traded as low as C$86.91. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$88.38, with a volume of 260,696 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

