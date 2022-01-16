The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 223.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 15,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $309,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

