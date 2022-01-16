The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

