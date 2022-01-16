The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

