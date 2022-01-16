The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.70” Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.27) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.53 ($16.52).

SZU opened at €13.01 ($14.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.30 and its 200 day moving average is €13.40. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.61).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

