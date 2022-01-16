The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,246. The stock has a market cap of $791.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.16. Joint has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.