The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

