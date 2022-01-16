The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PG opened at $159.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

