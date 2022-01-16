The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,527,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.