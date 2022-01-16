The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. 6,066,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,207. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.