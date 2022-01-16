THEKEY (TKY) Price Up 9.4% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $168,325.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

