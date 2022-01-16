Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $82.23 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00329101 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

