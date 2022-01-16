Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS THBRF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,330. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

