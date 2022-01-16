Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

TWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TSE TWM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 190,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,849. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$462.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.57.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$433.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.