Tigress Financial Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FISV. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.41.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

