Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Down 56.1% in December

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TSIB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

