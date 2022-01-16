Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,800 Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Burcon NutraScience were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Separately, dropped their target price on Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.