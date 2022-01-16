Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 308.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,272 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

