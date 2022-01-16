Toronto Dominion Bank Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

