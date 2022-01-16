Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $107,000 in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DALS opened at $9.74 on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

