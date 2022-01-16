Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 65,769 Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 111,472.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,769 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corvus Gold by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,493,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Corvus Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Corvus Gold Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

