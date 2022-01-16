Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 6,647 Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE JXN opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

