Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,158 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

