TOWER Reaches Market Cap of $10.00 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $329,171.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.