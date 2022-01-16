Tranchess Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.40 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $99.25 million and approximately $31.40 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00003996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,592,053 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

