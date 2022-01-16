TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRSWF. CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.