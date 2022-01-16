TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.55.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.68. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.43.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

