Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003737 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $81.26 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.15 or 0.07690116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,618,887 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

