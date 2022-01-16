Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of TNL opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

