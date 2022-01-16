Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,466 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.76% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $111,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE TPH opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

