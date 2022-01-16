TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TrueCar by 47.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

