Truist Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $110.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Truist from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Shares of CZR opened at $82.84 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,177,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

